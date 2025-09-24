100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pike County to host Fall Harvest Job Fair

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT

The Pike County Career Center will host the Fall Harvest Job Fair Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. at the Career Center.

More than 15 regional employers will be there, offering opportunities in education, hospitality, sales and more.

Attendees will be able to meet with employers and learn about roles and responsibilities.

The career center is also available to assist with updating resumes prior to the start of the fair, and may be able to provide professional attire from its clothes closet.

For additional information, contact Cindy DeFebo, Career Center Director at (570) 296-2909, or cdefebo@pikepa.org.

— Samara Carey
Tags
News Briefs Pike County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News