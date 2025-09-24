Pike County to host Fall Harvest Job Fair

The Pike County Career Center will host the Fall Harvest Job Fair Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. at the Career Center.

More than 15 regional employers will be there, offering opportunities in education, hospitality, sales and more.

Attendees will be able to meet with employers and learn about roles and responsibilities.

The career center is also available to assist with updating resumes prior to the start of the fair, and may be able to provide professional attire from its clothes closet.

For additional information, contact Cindy DeFebo, Career Center Director at (570) 296-2909, or cdefebo@pikepa.org .

— Samara Carey