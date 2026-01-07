Pittsburgh Post-Gazette announces it is shutting down in May

The owners of Pittsburgh's largest newspaper say they will shut it down in May.

Block Communications, Inc. said Wednesday it plans to publish the final edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and cease operations on May 3.

The company said it has lost more than $350 million over the past two decades while operating the Post-Gazette.

In a statement, the Block family, which owns the company, said, "We deeply regret the impact this decision will have on Pittsburgh and the surrounding region."

"The Block family is proud of the service the Post-Gazette has provided to Pittsburgh for nearly a century and will exit with their dignity intact," the statement read.

The move comes after Block Communications lost a legal battle against the union that represents journalists at the paper.

Workers had been on strike for more than three years over disputes about unfair labor practices. In Nov. 2025, the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Post-Gazette to restore the terms of a 2014-17 contract that the company threw out in July 2020.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the company's application for a stay in reinstating health care for the workers. With the stay denied, the company would have had to pay for health care and return to bargaining for a new union contract.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more from our partners at WESA.

