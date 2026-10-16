What's holding back manufacturing growth in the Philadelphia region?
Owners of local manufacturing companies say they're facing challenges to growth and worker recruitment — in part because of the Philadelphia region's fragmented approach to economic development.
Unlike some other urban areas, the Delaware Valley doesn't have a unified organization that coordinates growth strategies and helps businesses overcome obstacles involving workforce development, transportation and other needs.
WHYY business reporter Meir Rinde has the details.
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