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What's holding back manufacturing growth in the Philadelphia region?

WHYY
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

Owners of local manufacturing companies say they're facing challenges to growth and worker recruitment — in part because of the Philadelphia region's fragmented approach to economic development.

Unlike some other urban areas, the Delaware Valley doesn't have a unified organization that coordinates growth strategies and helps businesses overcome obstacles involving workforce development, transportation and other needs.

WHYY business reporter Meir Rinde has the details.

Copyright 2026 WHYY
Pennsylvania News