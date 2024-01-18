100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congress makes moves to avoid impending shutdown

By Claudia Grisales,
Erika RyanJuana Summers
Published January 18, 2024 at 5:20 PM EST

Congress is on track to pass a short-term spending bill ahead of a Friday deadline.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Politics
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.