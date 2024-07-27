Trump tells Christian voters they 'won't have to vote anymore' if he's elected

Former President Donald Trump struck several familiar notes in his address to Christians at Turning Point Action’s “Believers Summit” in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The gathering of religious conservatives Friday night was an opportunity for Trump to appeal to the critical Republican voting bloc. The Republican nominee promised to protect religious freedom and touted his history of supporting the Israeli government.

Trump also urged Christians to turn out for him ahead of Election Day, calling it the "most important election ever." He added that if elected, Christian-related concerns will be "fixed" so much so that they would no longer need to be politically engaged.

"You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians," he said.

Trump also promised to create an anti-Christian bias federal task force, as well as to defund schools "pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto the lives of our children."

Friday night was Trump's second campaign speech since Biden stepped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Harris as the Democratic nominee.

At the summit, Trump spent extensive time attacking Harris.

"If Kamala Harris gets in, she will be the most extreme radical liberal president in American history," Trump said.

Turning Point Action is the advocacy wing of Turning Point USA, one of the largest national organizations focused on engaging students on conservative issues.

