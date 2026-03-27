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Trump's deal-making power tested by shutdown, war in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd bring the Associated Press’ Chris Megerian and Jasmine Wright of News of the United States to the Friday politics roundtable.

They discuss why a deal to end the Homeland Security Department shutdown has been so elusive, what it means that a growing number of Republicans are worried about putting U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, and what’s not getting done on affordability issues that voters care about.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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