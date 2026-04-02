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Advocate makes the case for limiting birthright citizenship

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT

The Supreme Court is expected to release a decision by early July about President Trump’s controversial executive order that seeks to limit birthright citizenship.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mark Krikorian, executive director Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for more restrictive immigration policies. Krikorian believes that birthright citizenship should be limited.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics
Here & Now Newsroom