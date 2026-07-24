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Maine Democrats expected to nominate new Senate race candidate

WBUR | By Anthony Brooks
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Weeks after Graham Platner’s campaign to become Maine’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate imploded, a new face emerges as the favorite.

This weekend, delegates are expected to formally nominate Troy Jackson, a former president of Maine’s state Senate, to face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in a pivotal race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics
Anthony Brooks