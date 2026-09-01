In Massachusetts, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Seth Moulton vie for Senate nomination

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

It's primary day in Massachusetts, where voters are deciding whether Democratic Senator Ed Markey, who's 80 years old and has been in Congress for 50 years, should get another term. He is being challenged by 47-year-old Congressman Seth Moulton, who says it's time for a new generation of leadership. Senior political reporter Anthony Brooks of member station WBUR in Boston joins us now. Anthony, tell us more about the significance of this race so far.

ANTHONY BROOKS, BYLINE: Well, this is one of several races within the Democratic Party being fought across generational lines. Senator Ed Markey has been in Congress since before Representative Seth Moulton was even born. But unlike a lot of primary races where a younger progressive is trying to oust an older moderate, Markey, the 80-year-old incumbent, is a leader of the party's progressive wing. He backs Medicare for All. He backs higher taxes on millionaires and billionaires. And he's been endorsed by other progressives, including Massachusetts' other Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders. So here's a bit of what Markey told me last week.

ED MARKEY: I'm always the youngest guy in the room when it comes to new ideas, fighting for the future. And they are backing me in this election because they know that I have had their back on every single tough fight on the floor of the United States Senate.

BROOKS: And, A, one of Markey's favorite lines is, it's not your age that matters, it's the age of your ideas.

MARTÍNEZ: All right, I will try to remember that if I ever hit 80 years old.

BROOKS: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Now, how has Congressman Moulton been campaigning against Senator Markey?

BROOKS: So Moulton argues that Markey is just too old. If he wins, he'd be 86 at the end of his next term. And Moulton says Democrats should learn the lessons of President Joe Biden, who he says clung to power too long. So here's a bit of what Moulton says.

SETH MOULTON: It's a question of whether one person should hang onto a seat in Congress for 50 years while the world passes him by. It's time for a new generation of leadership because we have a new generation of challenges and also opportunities. And that's what this race is about.

BROOKS: And, A, a little more about Moulton. He's a former Marine who won his first race for Congress 12 years ago by unseating a Democratic veteran. He challenged the leadership of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Now he's campaigning again against the establishment.

MARTÍNEZ: And what about policy? Are there any significant differences between Markey and Moulton?

BROOKS: Not really. I mean, some small things. Markey backs Medicare for All. Moulton backs a public option. Markey also has criticized Moulton for raising questions about transgender students playing in girls' sports. But really, there's very little daylight between these. And it's interesting because across the country, there's this debate among Democrats about whether to embrace progressives or moderates. But in this race, the question is more or less settled. And Moulton says he's one of two progressives in this race.

MARTÍNEZ: What are you hearing from voters?

BROOKS: Well, I spoke to one of Markey's supporters last week. It's Chris Trapper of Westwood, outside of Boston. He told me he values Markey's long experience and is willing to overlook his age.

CHRIS TRAPPER: He's always been a leader and progressive. But before it was kind of cool, he was doing it. So just a fan of his for a long time.

BROOKS: On the other hand, Moulton's supporters buy his argument that Democrats have failed to oppose Trump effectively and that it's time for new leadership. Most polls have shown Markey ahead, but a lot of these primary polls have been wrong, so Moulton is hoping for an upset. And in deep blue Massachusetts, whichever Democrat wins today will be heavily favored to win in November.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Anthony Brooks of member station WBUR in Boston. Anthony, thanks.

BROOKS: My pleasure.

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