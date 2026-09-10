Veteran pollster shares takeaways from Trump's convention speech

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Pollster and political consultant Frank Luntz has been listening with us, as he was listening to the speeches last night. Frank, good morning.

FRANK LUNTZ: Good morning. And I'm going to jump to the thing that shocked me the most.

INSKEEP: OK. Go for it.

LUNTZ: I've never heard a Republican Senate leader booed before.

INSKEEP: John Thune...

LUNTZ: This was...

INSKEEP: ...You're talking about. Go on.

LUNTZ: ...John - Senator John Thune. And that tells me - and these are hardcore Republicans sitting in that audience, applauding the president - that the damage in attacking his own party is significant and that Republicans are listening to him. And you listen to the response to the speaker of the House, and that was incredibly positive. So you have a Republican party right now that seems divided, that seems to be challenging each other, and you don't want to have this two months before the election.

INSKEEP: Frank, I suppose it is unusual that the goal for Republicans is to keep Republicans in power in Congress. And if Republicans are booing Republican members of Congress, that does seem a little awkward.

LUNTZ: And it's not a Republican member. It's a Republican leader.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

LUNTZ: Now, there's some elements of what he said that absolutely brought the audience to their feet. But you have a mutual challenge right now that's quite difficult. You have to bring Trump voters who vote for Donald Trump but don't participate in other elections. You got to get them to vote, and they are still supportive of the GOP. But you also have to get independents, and they've been moving further and further away as the months tick off. And to them, the combination of the conflict in Iran and the prices at the pump, at the - food at the grocery store, housing, healthcare - it's hard to get both people to agree. And that's the challenge that he faces right now.

INSKEEP: I'm thinking about the president's offer to pay adult Americans $5,000 each - $1 trillion total, of course, of our own money, our own tax money - if Republicans keep Congress. But I'm thinking about the market dynamics there. You offer somebody more money if they think it's a bad deal. What do you think it sends? What message does it send if the president is saying to America, I will pay you $5,000 to something - to do something you previously did for free?

LUNTZ: Because it's not really that he's going to pay them. I believe that what he means is that Americans will save $5,000 if Republicans are in charge, comparing that to Democrats. The one aspect that the president has drawn a clear and concise differentiation is on tax policy. You will pay (ph)...

INSKEEP: Just to be clear, Frank, he actually talked about a check, I believe, of $5,000. So maybe it was a metaphor, but he talked about a payoff of a kind that he's talked about before and not delivered.

LUNTZ: And I appreciate that. And I know that there are a lot of fact-checkers going through the speech last night. But I've also seen over the last six, really 10 years, how he - what he says is not necessarily what he precisely means.

INSKEEP: OK. True. Go on.

LUNTZ: And that this is a simple effort to draw a very clear contrast because he's decided that tax policy is going to be essential in the GOP keeping control of the House and the Senate. And I'll add to you, the House is going to be a tremendously uphill battle. He talked about it - the fact that the people in power do not have public support a year or two years into their administration. This is what Americans are like. We are restless. We...

INSKEEP: Well...

LUNTZ: ...Want to see change.

INSKEEP: Well, let's talk about that restlessness. The president made this claim during his speech. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This has been the most successful two years financially and every other way in the history of the presidency.

(CHEERING)

INSKEEP: As a pollster, do you think voters hear that and say, oh yeah - this has been a very successful two years?

LUNTZ: They look at their food prices, and they wonder why they've gone up. They look at gas prices, and they wonder, are they going to be able to fill their tanks? They can't buy the homes they want to. They can't afford the healthcare they're looking for.

Now, there's one aspect of this, and this is how I've seen this administration from the beginning. There is nuggets of truth here, and it's not in terms of success. It's in terms of impact. No administration has done more in the first 30 days, in the first 100 days and in the first year than this administration. He's correct there. He's challenged norms. He's taken on the establishment. And there's been significant changes. If he says that these are economic successes, the public would say no. If he says that we've had a bigger impact than any other president, the public would say yes.

INSKEEP: All right. Frank Luntz is a pollster and political consultant. Thanks very much for the insights. Appreciate it.

LUNTZ: You got it. Thank you, sir. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.