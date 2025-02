Dellana Diovisalvo, Executive Director of the Tunkhannock Public Library, speaking about Wyoming County Reads 2025 centering on "Cold Mountain," an award-winning novel by Charles Frazier, and the subsequent film made from the book.

Book discussions begin on February 5th at 7 pm at the Library, and events continue on Wednesdays through the month. There is no charge. For more information:

www.dietrichtheater.com or www.tunkhannockpublic.org