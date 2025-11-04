NEPA Philharmonic; 2025-2026 Season; Chason Goldschmitz; November 4 2025
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,
speaking about the upcoming concerts in 2025 by the orchestra:
Thursday, November 6 at 7:00 there will be a Candle (LIT)
concert with the NEPA Philharmonic String Quartet at the
Lace Village 1315 Meylert Street in Scranton. The program
will feature contemporary pop tunes arranged for string
quartet--Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and
more. There will be premium table seating with small
bites and signature drinks and an open bar.
For more information about that performance and
the other concerts before the end of the calendar year:
www.nepaphil.org/