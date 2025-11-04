NEPA Philharmonic; 2025-2026 Season; Chason Goldschmitz; November 4 2025

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,

speaking about the upcoming concerts in 2025 by the orchestra:

Thursday, November 6 at 7:00 there will be a Candle (LIT)

concert with the NEPA Philharmonic String Quartet at the

Lace Village 1315 Meylert Street in Scranton. The program

will feature contemporary pop tunes arranged for string

quartet--Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and

more. There will be premium table seating with small

bites and signature drinks and an open bar.

For more information about that performance and

the other concerts before the end of the calendar year:

www.nepaphil.org/