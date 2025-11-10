100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Legion Theatre Group; Roderick Markham; Bill Jeffery; November 5 2025 (Correct Version)

Published November 10, 2025 at 8:14 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Rick Markham and Bill Jeffery, playwrights and
board members of the Legion Theatre Group
in White Haven, speaking about a program of
4 plays under the title, "Nightfall Before
Christmas: Haunting Holiday Plays by
William Jeffery and Rick Markham" to
benefit the Legion Theatre Group.
Shows will be Saturday, November 8, 2025,
at 8 pm and Sunday, November 9 at 2 pm,
at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,
537 North Main Street.
www.legiontheatregroup.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke