ArtScene with Erika Funke

Arcadia Chorale Holiday Concerts; Matthew Rupcich; November 26 2025

Published November 26, 2025 at 8:55 PM EST
Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of the Arcadia Chorale, speaking about
the 2025 Holiday Concerts: "The Coming of the King: Sacred Songs for Hanukkah, Advent & Christmas." There will be performances December 6th at 3pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre; December 7th at 3 pm at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scranton; and on December 12th at Hawley Winterfest at 8 pm at the Hawley United Methodist Church.
Also the Annual Messiah Sing-Along will take place on December 21st at 3 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton www.arcadiachorale.org/

