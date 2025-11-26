Arcadia Chorale Holiday Concerts; Matthew Rupcich; November 26 2025

Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of the Arcadia Chorale, speaking about

the 2025 Holiday Concerts: "The Coming of the King: Sacred Songs for Hanukkah, Advent & Christmas." There will be performances December 6th at 3pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre; December 7th at 3 pm at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scranton; and on December 12th at Hawley Winterfest at 8 pm at the Hawley United Methodist Church.

Also the Annual Messiah Sing-Along will take place on December 21st at 3 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton www.arcadiachorale.org/