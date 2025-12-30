100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church/Wilkes-Barre; Mark Laubach; December 30 2025

Published December 30, 2025 at 7:09 PM EST
Canon Mark Laubach speaking in 2022
about Cesar Franck at the time of the
200th anniversary of the composer's birth.
Friday, January 2, 2026 is the 40th
anniversary of Laubach's tenure as
organist and choirmaster at St. Stephen's
Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre.
There will be a special service to celebrate
the occasion on Sunday, January 4th at
9:30 am at St. Stephen's, 35 South Franklin
Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
For more information:
www.ststephenswb.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke