St. Stephen's Episcopal Church/Wilkes-Barre; Mark Laubach; December 30 2025

Canon Mark Laubach speaking in 2022

about Cesar Franck at the time of the

200th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Friday, January 2, 2026 is the 40th

anniversary of Laubach's tenure as

organist and choirmaster at St. Stephen's

Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre.

There will be a special service to celebrate

the occasion on Sunday, January 4th at

9:30 am at St. Stephen's, 35 South Franklin

Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

For more information:

www.ststephenswb.org/