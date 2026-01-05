Socrates Cafe/NEPA; Steve Wallace; Tom Concannnon: George Mehalchick; January 5 2026

Steve Wallace, Tom Concannon and George Mehalchick speaking

about the Socrates Cafe movement and the

gatherings that are held in NEPA.

---The 2nd Thursday of the month at the Osterhout Free Library,

71 S. Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre at 5:30 pm

---The 3rd Wednesday of the Month at the Albright Memorial Library,

500 Vine Street in Scranton at 6:00 pm

---The 4th Wednesday of the month at the Marian Sutherland Kirby

Library in Mountain Top at 6:00--hosted by Steve Wallace.

Everyone is welcome and there is no admission fee.