Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Hannah Beaudry; January 28 2026

Hannah Beaudry, Director of Institutional Partnerships at the

NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the orchestra's inaugural

Battle of the Bands taking place on Saturday, January 31, 2026,

at 7:00 pm at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino's Keystone Grand

Ballroom in Wilkes-Barre. The event is a live-judged music competition

showcasing 8 local bands of different genres. There will cash prizes,

and the winner of the competition will perform with the NEPA

Philharmonic in the 2026-27 season.

For tickets and information: www.nepaphil.org/

570-270-4444