ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Hannah Beaudry; January 28 2026

Published January 29, 2026 at 5:03 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Hannah Beaudry, Director of Institutional Partnerships at the
NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the orchestra's inaugural
Battle of the Bands taking place on Saturday, January 31, 2026,
at 7:00 pm at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino's Keystone Grand
Ballroom in Wilkes-Barre. The event is a live-judged music competition
showcasing 8 local bands of different genres. There will cash prizes,
and the winner of the competition will perform with the NEPA
Philharmonic in the 2026-27 season.
For tickets and information: www.nepaphil.org/
570-270-4444

