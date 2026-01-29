Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Hannah Beaudry; January 28 2026
Hannah Beaudry, Director of Institutional Partnerships at the
NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the orchestra's inaugural
Battle of the Bands taking place on Saturday, January 31, 2026,
at 7:00 pm at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino's Keystone Grand
Ballroom in Wilkes-Barre. The event is a live-judged music competition
showcasing 8 local bands of different genres. There will cash prizes,
and the winner of the competition will perform with the NEPA
Philharmonic in the 2026-27 season.
For tickets and information: www.nepaphil.org/
570-270-4444