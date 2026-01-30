100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; David Parmelee; Claire Joelle; January 30 2026

Published January 30, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST
David Parmelee, General Manager of the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and
Claire Joelle, Board Member and director of the current production, "One Flew
Over the Cuckoo's Nest," based on the novel by Ken Kesey. The show will be
presented in Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University, 301 Lake Street in
Dallas, PA. The show opens on January 30 and runs through February 8, 2026.
Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm; Sundays at 3:00 pm.
www.ltwb.org/ box office: 570-823-1875

ArtScene with Erika Funke