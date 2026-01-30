Performance Music at the University of Scranton; Cheryl Boga; Janelle Decker; Will Anderson; January 30 2026
Cheryl Boga, Conductor & Artistic Director, and Janelle Decker,
Executive Director, of Performance Music at the University of
Scranton, speaking about the program's mission and the opening
concert of the 2026 Spring season featuring the Anderson Twins
and their Septet with a program titled, The Fabulous Dorseys,
to be presented Saturday, January 31st at 7:30 in the Houlihan-
McLean Center, Mulberry Street & Jefferson Avenue in downtown
Scranton. Admission is free. www.scranton.edu/music
Will Anderson, multi-reed player & band leader, speaking about
the connection that he and his brother Peter have to
Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey,
and the program they'll present in Scranton.