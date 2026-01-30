Performance Music at the University of Scranton; Cheryl Boga; Janelle Decker; Will Anderson; January 30 2026

Cheryl Boga, Conductor & Artistic Director, and Janelle Decker,

Executive Director, of Performance Music at the University of

Scranton, speaking about the program's mission and the opening

concert of the 2026 Spring season featuring the Anderson Twins

and their Septet with a program titled, The Fabulous Dorseys,

to be presented Saturday, January 31st at 7:30 in the Houlihan-

McLean Center, Mulberry Street & Jefferson Avenue in downtown

Scranton. Admission is free. www.scranton.edu/music

Will Anderson, multi-reed player & band leader, speaking about

the connection that he and his brother Peter have to

Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey,

and the program they'll present in Scranton.

