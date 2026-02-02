100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Sasha Margolis; Rabbi Daniel Swartz; February 2 2026

Published February 2, 2026 at 7:46 PM EST
Sasha Margolis, NEPA Philharmonic violinist & coordinator of the orchestra's
chamber series; and Rabbi Daniel Swartz, spiritual leader of Temple Hesed,
speaking in anticipation of a program titled, "Klezmer & Kabbalah," on Wednesday,
February 4, 2026, at 7:00 pm at Temple Hesed, 1 Knox Road in Scranton. The free lecture/discussion will prepare attendees
for the upcoming chamber concert, "Dreams & Klezmer," featuring
the "Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind" for clarinet & string quartet by Osvaldo Golijov, and more.
The concert will be presented by the NEPA Philharmonic at the WVIA
Sordoni Theater in Pittston on Sunday, February 22nd at 3:00 pm.
www.nepaphil.org/ 570-270-4444

