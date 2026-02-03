Wyoming County Reads; Mary Zbegner; February 03 2026

Mary Zbegner, discussion leader for Wyoming County Reads 2026, speaking about the project and this year's book selection: A Man Called Ove by Frederik Backman. The monthlong event is hosted by the Tunkhannock Public Library, the Dietrich Theater & The Little Book Place. There will be book discussions 2/4 at the library & 2/11 at The Little Book Place at 7 pm; 2 screenings of the film, "A Man Called Otto" at the Dietrich 2/18 at 1 pm & 7 pm, and a book/film comparison 2/25 at 7 pm at the library. There is no charge for any of the events. www.tunkhannocklibrary.org/

