Lehigh University Vocal Recital; Paul Salerni; February 4 2026

Dr. Paul Salerni, award-winning composer and Professor Emeritus

at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, speaking about a recital titled,

"More Food and Love," featuring soprano Yunah Lee and pianist

Kyung-Eun Na, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Baker Hall at the

Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University, at 3:00 pm. The program

will feature the premiere of "Korean Love Songs" by Dr. Salerni;

pieces by Maria Grever; Leonard Bernstein and more.

zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/ www.paulsalerni.com/

