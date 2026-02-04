100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lehigh University Vocal Recital; Paul Salerni; February 4 2026

Published February 4, 2026 at 7:12 PM EST
Dr. Paul Salerni, award-winning composer and Professor Emeritus
at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, speaking about a recital titled,
"More Food and Love," featuring soprano Yunah Lee and pianist
Kyung-Eun Na, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Baker Hall at the
Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University, at 3:00 pm. The program
will feature the premiere of "Korean Love Songs" by Dr. Salerni;
pieces by Maria Grever; Leonard Bernstein and more.
zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/ www.paulsalerni.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke