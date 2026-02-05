Broadway In Scranton/NAC Entertainment; Ali Basalyga; February 5 2026
Ali Basalyga of NAC Entertainment speaking about
the continuing 2025-26 season of Broadway in Scranton
presented by Broadway Theatre League and
NAC Entertainment at the Scranton Cultural
Center. Kinky Boots is next, running from
February 13th through the15th with shows:
Friday (2/13) at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 2:00 pm
and 7:30 pm; and Sunday at 1:00 pm.
Chicago runs March 6th through the 8th.
Clue will be featured April 24th through the 26th.
The season closes with The Music Man
running from June 12th through the 14th.
For information & tickets: broadwayinscranton.com/ or
at the Scranton Cultural Center Box Office, 420 North
Washington Avenue.