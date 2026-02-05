Broadway In Scranton/NAC Entertainment; Ali Basalyga; February 5 2026

Ali Basalyga of NAC Entertainment speaking about

the continuing 2025-26 season of Broadway in Scranton

presented by Broadway Theatre League and

NAC Entertainment at the Scranton Cultural

Center. Kinky Boots is next, running from

February 13th through the15th with shows:

Friday (2/13) at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 2:00 pm

and 7:30 pm; and Sunday at 1:00 pm.

Chicago runs March 6th through the 8th.

Clue will be featured April 24th through the 26th.

The season closes with The Music Man

running from June 12th through the 14th.

For information & tickets: broadwayinscranton.com/ or

at the Scranton Cultural Center Box Office, 420 North

Washington Avenue.

