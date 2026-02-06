100 WVIA Way
Williamsport Symphony Orchestra; Gerardo Edelstein; February 6 2026

Published February 6, 2026 at 7:28 PM EST
Gerado Edelstein, Music Director & Conductor of the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, speaking about a concert titled, "From New York to Bohemia," at the Community Arts Center, 220 West 4th Street, on February 10, 2026, at 7:30 pm.
The program will feature the Concerto in F by George Gershwin with Elizabeth Morgan as the soloist; Upbeat! by Ellen Taafe Zwilich; & Symphony No. 6 by Antonin
Dvorak. For more information: www.williamsportsymphony.org/

