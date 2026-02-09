Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; Erin Kosisky; February 9 2026
Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-founder & Executive Director, and
Erin Kosisky, Festival Producer, speaking about the 2026
Scranton Fringe Festival & activities planned throughout the year.
The Festival is scheduled to run from October 1st through
October 10th with events at a wide range of venues. The
application period to take part opens February 9th and continues
until March 31st. That is also the application period for the
new Playwright Incubator project. For more information
and forms: www.scrantonfringe.org/