100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; Erin Kosisky; February 9 2026

Published February 9, 2026 at 7:39 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-founder & Executive Director, and
Erin Kosisky, Festival Producer, speaking about the 2026
Scranton Fringe Festival & activities planned throughout the year.
The Festival is scheduled to run from October 1st through
October 10th with events at a wide range of venues. The
application period to take part opens February 9th and continues
until March 31st. That is also the application period for the
new Playwright Incubator project. For more information
and forms: www.scrantonfringe.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke