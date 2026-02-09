Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; Erin Kosisky; February 9 2026

Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-founder & Executive Director, and

Erin Kosisky, Festival Producer, speaking about the 2026

Scranton Fringe Festival & activities planned throughout the year.

The Festival is scheduled to run from October 1st through

October 10th with events at a wide range of venues. The

application period to take part opens February 9th and continues

until March 31st. That is also the application period for the

new Playwright Incubator project. For more information

and forms: www.scrantonfringe.org/