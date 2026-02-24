Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; February 24 2026

Brenda Grunza, Co-President, & Ann Manganiello, Music Director,

speaking about the annual Lenten

concert presented by the Catholic Choral Society of

Scranton, on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 4:00 pm,

at the Shavertown United Methodist Church,

163 N. Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown.

The performance is part of the Fine Arts

series of the Shavertown United Methodist Church,

and its choir, under Nancy Evans, will be featured

as part of the concert. There is no admission fee,

but a free will offering will be taken.

www.catholicchoralsociety.org/

