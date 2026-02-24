100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; February 24 2026

Published February 24, 2026 at 3:14 PM EST
Brenda Grunza, Co-President, & Ann Manganiello, Music Director,
speaking about the annual Lenten
concert presented by the Catholic Choral Society of
Scranton, on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 4:00 pm,
at the Shavertown United Methodist Church,
163 N. Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown.
The performance is part of the Fine Arts
series of the Shavertown United Methodist Church,
and its choir, under Nancy Evans, will be featured
as part of the concert. There is no admission fee,
but a free will offering will be taken.
www.catholicchoralsociety.org/

