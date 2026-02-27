Performance Music/Univ of Scranton; Cheryl Boga; Janelle Decker; February 26 2026
Cheryl Boga, Founder and Artistic Director of Performance Music at the
University of Scranton, & Janelle Decker, Executive Director, speaking about
an In Recital concert featuring baritone Sidney Outlaw & organist Christopher
Johnson, in a program with music of Bach, Handel & Mendelssohn,
on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 7:30 pm in the Houlihan-McLean
Center at the corner of Mulberry Street & Jefferson Avenue in downtown
Scranton. Admission is free. www.scranton.edu/music