ArtScene with Erika Funke

St. David's Society of the Wyoming Valley; Fiona Powell; February 27 2026

Published February 27, 2026 at 7:56 PM EST
Fiona Powell, storyteller & folklorist, speaking with us about her art in anticipation of the 147th Annual Banquet hosted by the St. David's Society of the Wyoming Valley on Sunday,
March 1, 2026, at the Westmoreland Club, 59 S. Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
There will be a social hour at 4:00 pm & dinner will begin at 5:00.
Ms. Powell will tell stories and share her deep passion for Welsh culture.
For information and reservations: 570-262-3025.

