Arts at First Presbyterian Church Clarks Summit; Bill Carter; March 02 2026
Rev. Bill Carter; jazz pianist, bandleader & director of the Presbybop Jazz Ensemble; speaking about his new band, The Blue Note Jazztet, that will perform in concert on
Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, where Rev. Carter is the pastor. The start time is 4:00 pm, and admission is free, with a free-will offering to defray expenses. A Meet the Artists reception will be held after the
performance. For more information: www.fpccs.org/ or www.presbybop.com/
The event is part of the 2025-2026 Arts at First Presbyterian series, and the
church is located at 300 School Street in Clarks Summit.