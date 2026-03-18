"An Impossibility of Crows"; Kirsten Kaschock; March 18 2026
Award-winning author Kirsten Kaschock, a Pew Fellow in the Arts
& a poet and writer who teaches at the University of Scranton & Marywood,
speaking about her recent novel An Impossibility of Crows just issued
by the University of Massachusetts Press. She will present an
author talk on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 5:00 pm, in the
Bird Gallery at the Everhart Museum at Nay Aug Park, 1901 Mulberry
Street in Scranton. Admission is free but reservations are required.
www.everhart-museum.org/ and www.kirstenkaschock.com/