"An Impossibility of Crows"; Kirsten Kaschock; March 18 2026

Award-winning author Kirsten Kaschock, a Pew Fellow in the Arts

& a poet and writer who teaches at the University of Scranton & Marywood,

speaking about her recent novel An Impossibility of Crows just issued

by the University of Massachusetts Press. She will present an

author talk on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 5:00 pm, in the

Bird Gallery at the Everhart Museum at Nay Aug Park, 1901 Mulberry

Street in Scranton. Admission is free but reservations are required.

www.everhart-museum.org/ and www.kirstenkaschock.com/