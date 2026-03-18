100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

"An Impossibility of Crows"; Kirsten Kaschock; March 18 2026

Published March 18, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Award-winning author Kirsten Kaschock, a Pew Fellow in the Arts
& a poet and writer who teaches at the University of Scranton & Marywood,
speaking about her recent novel An Impossibility of Crows just issued
by the University of Massachusetts Press. She will present an
author talk on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 5:00 pm, in the
Bird Gallery at the Everhart Museum at Nay Aug Park, 1901 Mulberry
Street in Scranton. Admission is free but reservations are required.
www.everhart-museum.org/ and www.kirstenkaschock.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke