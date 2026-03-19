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ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Olde Stories; Jason Smeltzer; March 19 2026

Published March 19, 2026 at 7:48 PM EDT
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Jason Smeltzer, musician, writer, performer & artistic director of
The Olde Stories, talking about a program titled, "The Surreal & Folkloric:
The Music & Poetry of Federico Garcia Lorca & Others" to be presented
Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 5:00 pm, at the Rossetti House, 1005 Vine
Street in Scranton; also Sunday, March 29th at 3:00 pm, at the Circle
Center for the Arts, 130 S. Franklin Street Rear in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The performance will feature readings and music by the Marywood
Guitar Ensemble under the direction of Diogo Carvalho.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

ArtScene with Erika Funke