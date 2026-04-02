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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Sarah Elizabeth Yorke; April 02 2026

Published April 2, 2026 at 8:02 PM EDT
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Sarah Elizabeth Yorke, BTE Creative Producer & director of the next show in the 48th
BTE season, speaking about the adaptation by Chicago playwright Heather Chrisler of
"Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott, running from April 9 through April 26, 2026, at
the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in Bloomsburg.
There will be previews April 9th & 10th with the official opening on Saturday,
April 11th at 7:30 pm, followed by a talkback with Heather Chrisler, Sarah E. Yorke,
& actors. There are performances Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm,
and Sunday matinees at 3:00. On April 11 at 1:00 pm, there will be a special
program titled, "On Stage & Screen," centering on practices of adaption of works of
literature to stage and screen, at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg. The panel will
feature Heather Chrisler; Sarah Elizabeth Yorke, BTE actors & professors from Bucknell,
with a screening of the 1994 film version of "Little Women."
For information: www.bte.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke