Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Sarah Elizabeth Yorke; April 02 2026

Sarah Elizabeth Yorke, BTE Creative Producer & director of the next show in the 48th

BTE season, speaking about the adaptation by Chicago playwright Heather Chrisler of

"Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott, running from April 9 through April 26, 2026, at

the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in Bloomsburg.

There will be previews April 9th & 10th with the official opening on Saturday,

April 11th at 7:30 pm, followed by a talkback with Heather Chrisler, Sarah E. Yorke,

& actors. There are performances Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm,

and Sunday matinees at 3:00. On April 11 at 1:00 pm, there will be a special

program titled, "On Stage & Screen," centering on practices of adaption of works of

literature to stage and screen, at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg. The panel will

feature Heather Chrisler; Sarah Elizabeth Yorke, BTE actors & professors from Bucknell,

with a screening of the 1994 film version of "Little Women."

For information: www.bte.org/