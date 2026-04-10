PBS Great Performances: Now Hear This; Scott Yoo; April 10 2026

Violinist & Conductor Scott Yoo, Host & Executive Producer of the PBS series,

"Now Hear This," presented by Great Performances,

speaking about Season 7 that will premiere on Friday, April 10, 2026 at

9:00 pm on WVIA-TV with an episode titled, "Brahms: Free

But Alone." The second episode, "Everyone Loves Joplin" will air

on Friday, April 17th and feature Rick Benjamin, founder &

music director of the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra based in

Lewisburg, PA. Episode 3 on April 24th is titled, "The Call of

Istanbul", & Episode 4 on Friday, May 1st will be "The Iceland

Sound." All of the shows will be aired Friday nights at

9:00 on WVIA-TV. For more information wvia.org/

www.pbs.org/