PBS Great Performances: Now Hear This; Scott Yoo; April 10 2026
Violinist & Conductor Scott Yoo, Host & Executive Producer of the PBS series,
"Now Hear This," presented by Great Performances,
speaking about Season 7 that will premiere on Friday, April 10, 2026 at
9:00 pm on WVIA-TV with an episode titled, "Brahms: Free
But Alone." The second episode, "Everyone Loves Joplin" will air
on Friday, April 17th and feature Rick Benjamin, founder &
music director of the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra based in
Lewisburg, PA. Episode 3 on April 24th is titled, "The Call of
Istanbul", & Episode 4 on Friday, May 1st will be "The Iceland
Sound." All of the shows will be aired Friday nights at
9:00 on WVIA-TV. For more information wvia.org/
www.pbs.org/