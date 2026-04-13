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ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Dixie Hummingbirds; Rev. Joseph Williams; April 13 2026

Published April 13, 2026 at 7:52 PM EDT
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Rev. Joseph Williams, last remaining member of the legendary gospel group The Dixie Hummingbirds, speaking about his life in music with the ensemble, in connection with a
recent memoir written by Dr. Lynn Peterson titled, "Flying With the Birds: The Last Original Member of the Iconic Dixie Hummingbirds." For more information about the
Dixie Hummingbirds and Rev. Joe Williams, check the website of the National Museum of
African American Music in Nashville: www.nmaam.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke