STAY TUNED: WVIA News to broadcast live from Turkey Hill Brewing Co. for News & Brews
Tune in to WVIA-FM during All Things Considered today, Tuesday, April 14 for live broadcasts from a News & Brews event at Turkey Hill Brewing Co. in Bloomsburg.
WVIA’s Haley O’Brien will host live newscasts from the brewery, sharing the rich history of the Inn, Farmhouse & Brewing Co. at Turkey Hill.
Meanwhile, the public is welcome to join us at the brewery from 4 to 6 p.m. for opportunities to connect with other community members, meet the news team, play games and more. Click here to register for the free event.