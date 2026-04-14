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STAY TUNED: WVIA News to broadcast live from Turkey Hill Brewing Co. for News & Brews

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT

Tune in to WVIA-FM during All Things Considered today, Tuesday, April 14 for live broadcasts from a News & Brews event at Turkey Hill Brewing Co. in Bloomsburg.

WVIA’s Haley O’Brien will host live newscasts from the brewery, sharing the rich history of the Inn, Farmhouse & Brewing Co. at Turkey Hill.

Meanwhile, the public is welcome to join us at the brewery from 4 to 6 p.m. for opportunities to connect with other community members, meet the news team, play games and more. Click here to register for the free event.
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Local BloomsburgColumbia CountyWVIA News on the RoadTurkey Hill Inn
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
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