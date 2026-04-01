Bloomsburg innkeepers preserve family history at Turkey Hill Inn

The Inn at Turkey Hill provides a peaceful and cozy place to stay beside Interstate 80 in Bloomsburg.

The property was once a farm and family home, but has since evolved and expanded to become a welcoming campus for visitors and locals with a restaurant and brewery.

Andrew Pruden is the owner and innkeeper of the business established by his grandfather, and his daughter Olivia will soon take over.

Before the inn

The original home was built in 1839 and was owned by Pruden’s grandparents.

His grandfather, Paul Eyerly, was publisher of the Press Enterprise newspaper and owner of Turkey Hill Farm.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Turkey Hill Farm was a 100-acre agricultural farm in what was once the Turkey Hill district.

“It was primarily just for agricultural farming,” Pruden said. “And as a little kid, my grandfather would plant sweet corn, so he would invite all the grandchildren in to sell sweet corn along the roadside… So that was actually my first job here at Turkey Hill.”

They lived in the home from 1942 until 1972, when Interstate 80 was built.

“It went from about 100 acres down to 15 acres,” Pruden said. “With the completion of the interstate and the interchange coming right through the backyard of the property, my grandparents decided to move over to Catawissa."

1 of 5 — IMG_0748.jpeg The check-in area of the Turkey Hill Inn is part of the 1839 home. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 5 — IMG_0802.jpeg There are 23 guest rooms at Turkey Hill Inn. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 5 — IMG_0770.jpeg Guest rooms at Turkey Hill Inn have wood furnishings and Pennsylvania style. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 4 of 5 — IMG_0763.jpeg A seating area at Turkey Hill Inn is part of the original 1839 home. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 5 of 5 — IMG_0755.jpeg A seating area used for breakfast at the inn overlooks a courtyard on the property. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Over the next ten years or so, the house was primarily used for family and friends to visit.

“My grandparents went over to Europe and traveled throughout,” Pruden said. “And really fell in love with the small hotels, the boutique inns and the bed and breakfast over there.”

Paul’s dream to open an inn was born in his retirement.

“Unfortunately, my grandfather passed away right before construction started, so he never got to see it,” Pruden said. “But I know he's there, keeping an eye on me, now us.”

Following suit

As the inn was opening for business, Pruden had just started studying at the University of South Carolina.

“I was fortunate enough, I went undeclared, but they happened to have a four-year degree in hospitality management,” he said. “So it seemed a perfect fit, and I took advantage of that.”

Pruden became the owner in 1988, taking over for his mother, Babs.

1 of 3 — IMG_7175.jpeg Andrew Pruden and his mother at Turkey Hill Inn in the 1980s. Submitted Photo 2 of 3 — IMG_7165.jpeg The Eyerlys pose for a photo with their children and grandchildren at Turkey Hill Farm. Submitted Photo 3 of 3 — IMG_7176.jpeg Andrew's mother, Babs, was innkeeper while he was in college. Submitted Photo

“In honor of my grandfather, everybody, the whole family, wanted to see this developed,” Pruden said. “I had no idea what I wanted to do… 40 years later, here we are.”

Submitted photo Olivia and her twin sister Lauren on their first day working at the Farmhouse at Turkey Hill.

Pruden started his family in the 90s. His daughter, Olivia King, also went to the University of South Carolina and earned the same degree as her dad.

“Once I turned 16 and had my first job here working in the fine dining restaurant, that's when I realized that this is what I wanted to do,” King said.

King is now the assistant innkeeper and will take over for her father when he retires.

“I have a twin sister and a younger brother,” she said. “So we grew up seeing all the work that was put into the family business.”

42 years of business

Pruden describes the place as country elegant with Pennsylvania style. King says one guest referred to it as “an oasis along the interstate.”

“We have a courtyard area that is in the center of the majority of our guest rooms with a koi pond, gazebo and gas fire pit outside,” she said. “So in the warmer months, or the spring or the fall, you'll find a lot of our guests relaxing outside. So a lot of them say that this is their quiet, relaxing time before they're back traveling on the road.”

In 2011, Turkey Hill Brewing Company was established.

The idea was born, Pruden says, when they were trying to figure out what to do with an old, unused barn on the property. He also noticed guests seeking more casual dining options and the growing craft beer industry.

1 of 3 — IMG_0801.jpeg Turkey Hill Brewing Company opened in 2011. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_0797.jpeg Andrew Pruden points to a photo of what the barn looked like before it was turned into a brewery. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_0789.jpeg Turkey Hill Brewing Company offers casual dining and craft beer. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

When asked about plans for the future, King doesn't have anything big in mind.

"I've realized that all of the guests who have been coming here, they appreciate everything that has stayed the same," she said. "They like the family style, country style, part of the inn, which is what keeps everybody coming back."

News & Brews

Join the WVIA News team for a News & Brews event Tues., April 14 at Turkey Hill Brewing Company.

The event is free to attend and will include giveaways, games and WVIA swag. Click here to register.