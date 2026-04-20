Sondra & Morey Myers Distinguished Fellowship in The Humanities & Civic Engagement; Dr. Brandon M. Terry; April 20 2026

Dr. Brandon M. Terry, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Social Sciences & Co-director of the Institute on Policing, Incarceration & Public Safety at the

Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University.

Dr. Terry is the Sondra & Morey Myers 2026 Distinguished

Fellow in the Humanities & Civic Engagement at the University of Scranton, and he will deliver a lecture titled, "Shattered Dreams, Infinite Hope" on Thursday, April 23rd

at 5:30 in Brennan Hall. The public is invited to attend, and a reception will follow.

Dr. Terry's critically-acclaimed study recently issued by Harvard University Press is titled,

Shattered Dreams, Infinite Hope: A Tragic Vision of the Civil Rights Movement.

For information: www.scranton.edu/ and https://aaas.fas.harvard.edu/people/brandon-terry