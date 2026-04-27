Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia; Curlee Raven Holton; Lalaine Little; April 21 2026
Dr. Lalaine Little, Gallery Director, and Curlee Raven Holton,
noted painter, master printmaker & founder of Raven Fine Art
Editions in Easton, PA, speaking about his work in connection
with the current exhibition, "We Have Something to Say: Works by
Curlee Raven Holton & Fellow Artists" at the Pauly Friedman Art
Gallery at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. The show will run
until June 19, 2026, and there will be a Gallery Talk & Reception
on Friday, April 24th from 12pm to 1:30pm with the artist on hand.
Admission is free. www.misericordia.edu/ www.ravenfinearteditions.com/
The Pauly Friedman Gallery is located on the 2nd floor of Insalaco Hall,
301 Lake Street in Dallas.