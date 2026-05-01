Actors Circle ; Margo Azzarelli; Marnie Azzarelli; May 01 2026
Margo Azzarelli and Marnie Azzarelli speaking about their original
adaptation for the stage of "The Fall of the House of Usher," by
Edgar Allen Poe. The production is dedicated to Domenick
Azzarelli, who passed away in August of 2025.
The show runs from April 30 through May 10, 2026 at
Providence Playhouse, Providence Road in Scranton,
presented by Actors Circle.
There are shows Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00 pm, with
Sunday matinees at 3:00.
There will be a special talkback after the May 8th
performance and on Mother's Day there will
be a discount for mothers who attend.