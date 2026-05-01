Actors Circle ; Margo Azzarelli; Marnie Azzarelli; May 01 2026

Margo Azzarelli and Marnie Azzarelli speaking about their original

adaptation for the stage of "The Fall of the House of Usher," by

Edgar Allen Poe. The production is dedicated to Domenick

Azzarelli, who passed away in August of 2025.

The show runs from April 30 through May 10, 2026 at

Providence Playhouse, Providence Road in Scranton,

presented by Actors Circle.

There are shows Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00 pm, with

Sunday matinees at 3:00.

There will be a special talkback after the May 8th

performance and on Mother's Day there will

be a discount for mothers who attend.

www.actorscirclescranton.com/