Laugh to Live; Jeannine Luby; May 01 2026

Jeannine Luby, stand-up comedian, wellness advocate focusing on the

therapeutic power of laughter, & founder of Laugh to Live, speaking about

comedy in NEPA in anticipation of "Punchlines & Pretzels," the

show she is presenting on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7:00 pm,

at the Downtown Deli, 300 Biden Street in Scranton. She

will be marking World Laughter Day on Sunday, May 3rd, by

leading sessions of Laughter Yoga on her Facebook page

at 9:30 & 11:30 am. And she will be in Kingston at the community garden

developed by the Green Neighbors Network on Frederick Street at

2:00 pm. She will lead a session of Laughter Yoga and there

is no charge. For more information,

Facebook.com/jeannine.luby

