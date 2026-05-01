Laugh to Live; Jeannine Luby; May 01 2026
Jeannine Luby, stand-up comedian, wellness advocate focusing on the
therapeutic power of laughter, & founder of Laugh to Live, speaking about
comedy in NEPA in anticipation of "Punchlines & Pretzels," the
show she is presenting on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7:00 pm,
at the Downtown Deli, 300 Biden Street in Scranton. She
will be marking World Laughter Day on Sunday, May 3rd, by
leading sessions of Laughter Yoga on her Facebook page
at 9:30 & 11:30 am. And she will be in Kingston at the community garden
developed by the Green Neighbors Network on Frederick Street at
2:00 pm. She will lead a session of Laughter Yoga and there
is no charge. For more information,
Facebook.com/jeannine.luby