Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival; Angelica Nowak; Jenna Wright; April 24 2026
Angelica Nowak and Jenna Wright, students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg,
speaking about a course titled, "Film Exhibition and Programming," taught by
Rebecca Meyers, lecturer in film/media studies. The resulting 2026 Bucknell
Intercollegiate Film Festival will be held on Friday, May 1st at 7:00 pm at
the Campus Theatre, 413 Market Street in Lewisburg. BIFF will feature
a program of curated short films by collegiate filmmakers from across Pennsylvania.
The event is free and open to the public. www.bucknell.edu/