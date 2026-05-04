Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival; Angelica Nowak; Jenna Wright; April 24 2026

Angelica Nowak and Jenna Wright, students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg,

speaking about a course titled, "Film Exhibition and Programming," taught by

Rebecca Meyers, lecturer in film/media studies. The resulting 2026 Bucknell

Intercollegiate Film Festival will be held on Friday, May 1st at 7:00 pm at

the Campus Theatre, 413 Market Street in Lewisburg. BIFF will feature

a program of curated short films by collegiate filmmakers from across Pennsylvania.

The event is free and open to the public. www.bucknell.edu/