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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival; Angelica Nowak; Jenna Wright; April 24 2026

Published May 4, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
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Angelica Nowak and Jenna Wright, students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg,
speaking about a course titled, "Film Exhibition and Programming," taught by
Rebecca Meyers, lecturer in film/media studies. The resulting 2026 Bucknell
Intercollegiate Film Festival will be held on Friday, May 1st at 7:00 pm at
the Campus Theatre, 413 Market Street in Lewisburg. BIFF will feature
a program of curated short films by collegiate filmmakers from across Pennsylvania.
The event is free and open to the public. www.bucknell.edu/

ArtScene with Erika Funke