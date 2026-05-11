Performance Music at the University of Scranton; John Wilson; May 11 2026

Pianist John Wilson from northeastern PA, who is the pianist with the San Francisco Symphony and the San Diego Symphony. He is a winner of the Belin Scholarship administered by the Waverly Community House, which made possible his recording, "Upon Further Reflection," on the Avie label,

featuring the world premiere of a work with that title by Michael Tilson Thomas. Wilson will return to the region to present a recital on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7:30 at the Houlihan-McLean Center at the University of Scranton, as part of the Performance Music series. The program will include

the solo piano version of "Rhapsody in Blue," the Dante Sonata by Liszt and more.

There is no admission charge. www.scranton.edu/music

www.johnwilsonpiano.com/

The interview was first broadcast in January of 2023.

