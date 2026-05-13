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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Arcadia Chorale; Doug Smith Trio; Matthew Rupcich; Doug Smith; May 13 2026

Published May 13, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
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Matthew Rupcich, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Arcadia Chorale,
and Bassist Doug Smith, speaking about
a Pops Concert titled, "Legends of Stage and Screen:
Broadway, Hollywood, and the Golden Era of Song from
the 1930s to the 1970s!" The performance is a
collaboration between the Arcadia Chorale & the
Doug Smith Jazz Trio at Covenant Presbyterian
Church, 550 Madison Avenue in Scranton, on
Friday, May 15, 2026, at 8:00 pm.
For information: www.arcadiachorale.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke