Arcadia Chorale; Doug Smith Trio; Matthew Rupcich; Doug Smith; May 13 2026

Matthew Rupcich, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Arcadia Chorale,

and Bassist Doug Smith, speaking about

a Pops Concert titled, "Legends of Stage and Screen:

Broadway, Hollywood, and the Golden Era of Song from

the 1930s to the 1970s!" The performance is a

collaboration between the Arcadia Chorale & the

Doug Smith Jazz Trio at Covenant Presbyterian

Church, 550 Madison Avenue in Scranton, on

Friday, May 15, 2026, at 8:00 pm.

For information: www.arcadiachorale.org/