Arcadia Chorale; Doug Smith Trio; Matthew Rupcich; Doug Smith; May 13 2026
Matthew Rupcich, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Arcadia Chorale,
and Bassist Doug Smith, speaking about
a Pops Concert titled, "Legends of Stage and Screen:
Broadway, Hollywood, and the Golden Era of Song from
the 1930s to the 1970s!" The performance is a
collaboration between the Arcadia Chorale & the
Doug Smith Jazz Trio at Covenant Presbyterian
Church, 550 Madison Avenue in Scranton, on
Friday, May 15, 2026, at 8:00 pm.
For information: www.arcadiachorale.org/