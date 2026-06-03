2026 Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz; Bill Frisell; George Graham; June 03 2026
Award-winning guitarist Bill Frisell speaking with
WVIA's George Graham about his life in music
in anticipation of his visit to NEPA to headline
the 2026 Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz with a
performance by the Bill Frisell Trio on Saturday,
June 6th at 6:30 pm at the FM Kirby Center on
Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The festival runs from June 5th through 7th
with an opening ceremony on Friday
at 5:00 with a performance by the Indigo
Moon Brass Band and a tribute to George
Graham as "Champion of Jazz."
A Jazz Walk follows with many venues
hosting music. Saturday opens with
Java & Jazz at the Abide Coffee House,
with much music to follow, leading up to the
Bill Frisell Trio at 6:30. On Sunday, there
will be a Jazz Brunch at the Stegmaier Mansion.
All the musical performances are free except
for the Frisell concert.
www.wilkesbarrecavalcadeofjazz.org/