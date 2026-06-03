2026 Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz; Bill Frisell; George Graham; June 03 2026

Award-winning guitarist Bill Frisell speaking with

WVIA's George Graham about his life in music

in anticipation of his visit to NEPA to headline

the 2026 Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz with a

performance by the Bill Frisell Trio on Saturday,

June 6th at 6:30 pm at the FM Kirby Center on

Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The festival runs from June 5th through 7th

with an opening ceremony on Friday

at 5:00 with a performance by the Indigo

Moon Brass Band and a tribute to George

Graham as "Champion of Jazz."

A Jazz Walk follows with many venues

hosting music. Saturday opens with

Java & Jazz at the Abide Coffee House,

with much music to follow, leading up to the

Bill Frisell Trio at 6:30. On Sunday, there

will be a Jazz Brunch at the Stegmaier Mansion.

All the musical performances are free except

for the Frisell concert.

www.wilkesbarrecavalcadeofjazz.org/