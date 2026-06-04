Broadway In Scranton 2025-2026 Season; Ali Basalyga; June 04 2026

Ali Basalyga of NAC Entertainment speaking about the

final show in the Broadway in Scranton 2025-2026

season: Meredith Willson's "The Music Man."

There will be shows June 12, 13 & 14th at the Scranton

Cultural Center, 420 North Washington Avenue.

Performances Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 2:00

and 7:30 pm; and Sunday at 1:00.

For more information: www.broadwayinscranton.com/

Tickets are available online or at the Scranton Cultural

Center Box Office.