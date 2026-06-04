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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Broadway In Scranton 2025-2026 Season; Ali Basalyga; June 04 2026

Published June 4, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
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Ali Basalyga of NAC Entertainment speaking about the
final show in the Broadway in Scranton 2025-2026
season: Meredith Willson's "The Music Man."

There will be shows June 12, 13 & 14th at the Scranton
Cultural Center, 420 North Washington Avenue.
Performances Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 2:00
and 7:30 pm; and Sunday at 1:00.
For more information: www.broadwayinscranton.com/
Tickets are available online or at the Scranton Cultural
Center Box Office.

ArtScene with Erika Funke