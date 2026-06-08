The Bloomsburg Singers; Joseph Stuligross; June 08 2026
Dr. Joseph Stuligross, Instructor in the Department of Music,
Theatre and Dance at Commonwealth University--Bloomsburg,
speaking about the Spring Concert of the Bloomsburg Singers,
"Americana," that will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at
3:00 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 130 W. 3rd Street
in Bloomsburg. The program will include "Chester" by William
Billings; "Bread and Roses," "The Promise of Living" by Aaron
Copland and more. Admission is free. For information:
www.bloomsburgsingers.org/