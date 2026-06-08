The Bloomsburg Singers; Joseph Stuligross; June 08 2026

Dr. Joseph Stuligross, Instructor in the Department of Music,

Theatre and Dance at Commonwealth University--Bloomsburg,

speaking about the Spring Concert of the Bloomsburg Singers,

"Americana," that will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at

3:00 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 130 W. 3rd Street

in Bloomsburg. The program will include "Chester" by William

Billings; "Bread and Roses," "The Promise of Living" by Aaron

Copland and more. Admission is free. For information:

www.bloomsburgsingers.org/

