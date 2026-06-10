"Spitballer: Stan Coveleski & the 1920 Cleveland Indians;" William Kashatus; June 10 2026; Pt 1
Dr. William C. Kashatus, American historian, educator and author,
speaking about his new study titled, "Spitballer: Stan Coveleski and
the 1920 Cleveland Indians," just released by the University of
Nebraska Press. Coveleski was a native of Shamokin, PA, and
he went on to be a Hall of Fame pitcher in the Major Leagues.
This is Part One of a two-part interview.
For more information: www.nebraskapress.unl.edu