"Spitballer: Stan Coveleski & the 1920 Cleveland Indians;" William Kashatus; June 10 2026; Pt 1

Dr. William C. Kashatus, American historian, educator and author,

speaking about his new study titled, "Spitballer: Stan Coveleski and

the 1920 Cleveland Indians," just released by the University of

Nebraska Press. Coveleski was a native of Shamokin, PA, and

he went on to be a Hall of Fame pitcher in the Major Leagues.

This is Part One of a two-part interview.

For more information: www.nebraskapress.unl.edu