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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Carbondale, PA; Michele Bannon; June 11 2026

Published June 11, 2026 at 8:39 PM EDT
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Michele Bannon, Mayor of Carbondale, PA, speaking about the creative activities in the city including Second Saturdays that will be held through October 10, 2026, with
the next in the series taking place on Saturday, June 13th, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm
throughout the downtown area. There will be artists, live music, food and much
more. For information: www.carbondalepa.org/ or www.visitcarbondalepa.com/

To view the national documentary film, "Amerigo," that features Carbondale,
WVIA TV will broadcast this exploration of the American Dream in our time
on Thursday, June 25th at 7:00. At 8:30 there will be a broadcast of the
regional town hall meeting featuring Mayor Bannon and others from
the documentary. For more information: www.wvia.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke