Carbondale, PA; Michele Bannon; June 11 2026

Michele Bannon, Mayor of Carbondale, PA, speaking about the creative activities in the city including Second Saturdays that will be held through October 10, 2026, with

the next in the series taking place on Saturday, June 13th, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm

throughout the downtown area. There will be artists, live music, food and much

more. For information: www.carbondalepa.org/ or www.visitcarbondalepa.com/

To view the national documentary film, "Amerigo," that features Carbondale,

WVIA TV will broadcast this exploration of the American Dream in our time

on Thursday, June 25th at 7:00. At 8:30 there will be a broadcast of the

regional town hall meeting featuring Mayor Bannon and others from

the documentary. For more information: www.wvia.org/