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ArtScene with Erika Funke

"Spitballer: Stan Coveleski & the 1920 Cleveland Indians"; William C. Kashatus; June 11 2026

Published June 11, 2026 at 8:09 PM EDT
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Dr. William C. Kashatus, American historian, educator and author,
speaking about his new study titled, "Spitballer: Stan Coveleski and
the 1920 Cleveland Indians," just released by the University of
Nebraska Press. Coveleski was a native of Shamokin, PA, and
he went on to be a Hall of Fame pitcher in the Major Leagues.
This is Part Two of a two-part interview.
For more information: www.nebraskapress.unl.edu

ArtScene with Erika Funke