Rebel Stages, Stroudsburg, PA; Brandon Hanks; June 16 2026

Brandon Hanks, founder and director of Rebel Stages

in Stroudsburg, speaking about the 2026 summer season

at RS and the summer camps to be offered by the

School of Visual and Performing Arts.

The season begins with, "For Colored Girls Who Have

Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enough,"

by Ntozake Shange June 19th at 8pm, 20th at 2:00 &

8:00; & 21st at 6:00pm

at the SVPA Black Box Theatre, 11 Foundry Street

in Stroudsburg.

There will be a special Juneteenth Opening Night

Experience from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

with a featured art showcase in collaboration with

Create & Be Studio; complimentary wine & light

refreshments and entertainment as part of the

community gathering.

For more information: facebook.com/rebelstages

and www.schoolofvisualandperformingarts.org