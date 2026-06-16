Rebel Stages, Stroudsburg, PA; Brandon Hanks; June 16 2026
Brandon Hanks, founder and director of Rebel Stages
in Stroudsburg, speaking about the 2026 summer season
at RS and the summer camps to be offered by the
School of Visual and Performing Arts.
The season begins with, "For Colored Girls Who Have
Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enough,"
by Ntozake Shange June 19th at 8pm, 20th at 2:00 &
8:00; & 21st at 6:00pm
at the SVPA Black Box Theatre, 11 Foundry Street
in Stroudsburg.
There will be a special Juneteenth Opening Night
Experience from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
with a featured art showcase in collaboration with
Create & Be Studio; complimentary wine & light
refreshments and entertainment as part of the
community gathering.
For more information: facebook.com/rebelstages
and www.schoolofvisualandperformingarts.org